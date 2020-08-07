Look: Is Bradley Cooper Dating Jennifer Garner?
Even though she kept it pretty low-key, JENNIFER GARNER dated a guy named John Miller for about two years. But they recently split up, and on Wednesday, Jen was spotted on the beach in Malibu with BRADLEY COOPER. She and Bradley have reportedly been friends for almost 20 years since they worked together on the TV show "Alias"... But the two might be DATING now.
