Look: How Millennial Moms Might Spell Your Name

How would a MILLENNIAL mom create a spelling of your name?

August 19, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here's a Twitter thread going around right now.  There's a picture of a young pregnant woman with a chalkboard showing possible names for her baby, all of which are ridiculously spelled including the winner, L-a-k-y-n-n.

So now, people are wondering how a millennial mom would create a unique spelling of their name.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
look
millennial
mom
spell
how
would
your
name
Courtney & Company