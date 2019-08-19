Look: How Millennial Moms Might Spell Your Name
How would a MILLENNIAL mom create a spelling of your name?
August 19, 2019
Here's a Twitter thread going around right now. There's a picture of a young pregnant woman with a chalkboard showing possible names for her baby, all of which are ridiculously spelled including the winner, L-a-k-y-n-n.
So now, people are wondering how a millennial mom would create a unique spelling of their name.
if she was your mom, how would your name be spelled? pic.twitter.com/0SNvXvXCZd— SEAN YUN (@vib_ola) August 14, 2019