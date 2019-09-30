Look: Hotel Guests Upset With Biebers
el guests in South Carolina are upset at Justin and Hailey Bieber on their wedding day??!!
September 30, 2019
The South Carolina hotel where JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER are having their wedding ceremony today is offering refunds to other guests. Some of them aren't happy that the pool, spa, and upscale restaurant are off-limits to anyone not associated with the Biebers.
