Look: 'Hocus Pocus' Witches Reunite In Full Costume

Check out HOCUS POCUS's Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited in full costumes!

October 20, 2020
Jen Myers

Bette Midler posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram in preparation for her virtual event "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover." The actress and her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—who portrayed deceased witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively—are seen in full witch attire for an epic blast from the past moment.

Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween

