Look: 'Hocus Pocus' Witches Reunite In Full Costume

Bette Midler posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram in preparation for her virtual event "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover." The actress and her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—who portrayed deceased witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively—are seen in full witch attire for an epic blast from the past moment.

Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween