Look: "Handmaid's Tale" Wedding Party

A photo of a bride and groom with a "Handmaid's Tale"-themed wedding party.

October 4, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A couple took a wedding photo in Ontario, Canada by the "hanging wall" from "The Handmaid's Tale" and then Photoshopped in a "wedding party" wearing handmaids outfits.

Tags: 
Y98
look
Handmaid's Tale
Courtney & Company
Wedding
Party