Look: "Handmaid's Tale" Wedding Party
A photo of a bride and groom with a "Handmaid's Tale"-themed wedding party.
October 4, 2019
A couple took a wedding photo in Ontario, Canada by the "hanging wall" from "The Handmaid's Tale" and then Photoshopped in a "wedding party" wearing handmaids outfits.
