Look: Hamilton/Burr Pitchers Duel

September 17, 2018
Jen Myers

(Photo Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Features

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the actor and creator of the hit musical “Hamilton,” saw a viral tweet from The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman that featured White Sox pitchers Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton sitting together in the team’s dugout, and Lin-Manuel gave them a shout-out...

Lin-Manuel Miranda