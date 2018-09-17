Look: Hamilton/Burr Pitchers Duel
A photo by local sportswriter Benjamin Hochman gets Twitter approval from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
September 17, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the actor and creator of the hit musical “Hamilton,” saw a viral tweet from The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman that featured White Sox pitchers Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton sitting together in the team’s dugout, and Lin-Manuel gave them a shout-out...
Walk less... https://t.co/rWbzcLoUZ4— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 14, 2018