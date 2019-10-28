Look: Halloween Costumes Of Famous People

Here are just a few famous people who dressed up for Halloween parties this weekend...

DEMI LOVATO threw a Halloween party this weekend and sported TWO costumes...

demi lovato as pennywise appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/atY1wOyDVO — henrique (@dobrevbrien) October 27, 2019

KYLIE JENNER and a friend dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 "AMAs".

Now THIS is what I call a SUPERGROUP--@britneyspears, @xtina, @Madonna, and @MissyElliott will always be LEGENDS for this performance---- pic.twitter.com/3zP7QuzjkO — Video Music Awards (@vmas) October 26, 2019

HALSEY and her new boyfriend EVAN PETERS wore TWO costumes this weekend. At Halsey's own party on Friday, she went as Marilyn Manson and he was a Juggalo.

resident goths. @marilynmanson A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

And at an "American Horror Story" party on Saturday, they went as Sonny & Cher.

CARDI B joined MIGOS onstage in a nurse's uniform.

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️ A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

MICHAEL JACKSON's son PRINCE held his annual "Thriller Night" party for charity.

And even though GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber sold their Casamigos Tequila brand, they still host the annual Halloween party.

