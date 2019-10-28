Look: Halloween Costumes Of Famous People
Here are a few famous people who went to Halloween parties over the weekend.
DEMI LOVATO threw a Halloween party this weekend and sported TWO costumes...
demi lovato as pennywise appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/atY1wOyDVO— henrique (@dobrevbrien) October 27, 2019
Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine --✨ glam team killed it -------- @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair ------
KYLIE JENNER and a friend dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 "AMAs".
Now THIS is what I call a SUPERGROUP--@britneyspears, @xtina, @Madonna, and @MissyElliott will always be LEGENDS for this performance---- pic.twitter.com/3zP7QuzjkO— Video Music Awards (@vmas) October 26, 2019
HALSEY and her new boyfriend EVAN PETERS wore TWO costumes this weekend. At Halsey's own party on Friday, she went as Marilyn Manson and he was a Juggalo.
And at an "American Horror Story" party on Saturday, they went as Sonny & Cher.
#Halsey and #EvanPeters made their #redcarpet couple debut dressed as #Sonny and #Cher at the @ahsfx 100th episode #celebration! --https://t.co/w0sBDBXU5U pic.twitter.com/9Q4HuJxVKD— Jamo Magazine (@JamoMag) October 27, 2019
CARDI B joined MIGOS onstage in a nurse's uniform.
MICHAEL JACKSON's son PRINCE held his annual "Thriller Night" party for charity.
i’m sooooo proud of you big brother @princejackson. i know i say it all the fuckin’ time but your way with words, the grace, eloquence, and composure is out of this world and always blows me away. you’ve got such a great head on your shoulders and are doing some really fucking amazing things. you’ve always been my idol and role model and even more so as each day goes on. i love you with all of my heart. happy halloween everyone!! xxo -radagast and gandalf
And even though GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber sold their Casamigos Tequila brand, they still host the annual Halloween party.
