Look: Halloween Costumes Of Famous People

Here are a few famous people who went to Halloween parties over the weekend.

October 28, 2019
Here are just a few famous people who dressed up for Halloween parties this weekend...

DEMI LOVATO threw a Halloween party this weekend and sported TWO costumes...

Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine --✨ glam team killed it -------- @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair ------

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

KYLIE JENNER and a friend dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 "AMAs".

HALSEY and her new boyfriend EVAN PETERS wore TWO costumes this weekend.  At Halsey's own party on Friday, she went as Marilyn Manson and he was a Juggalo.

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

And at an "American Horror Story" party on Saturday, they went as Sonny & Cher.

CARDI B joined MIGOS onstage in a nurse's uniform.

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

MICHAEL JACKSON's son PRINCE held his annual "Thriller Night" party for charity. 

i’m sooooo proud of you big brother @princejackson. i know i say it all the fuckin’ time but your way with words, the grace, eloquence, and composure is out of this world and always blows me away. you’ve got such a great head on your shoulders and are doing some really fucking amazing things. you’ve always been my idol and role model and even more so as each day goes on. i love you with all of my heart. happy halloween everyone!! xxo -radagast and gandalf

A post shared by PK (@parisjackson) on

And even though GEORGE CLOONEY and Rande Gerber sold their Casamigos Tequila brand, they still host the annual Halloween party. 

