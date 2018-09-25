Look: Hair Vase Trend

Check out the NEWEST trend on Instagram...

September 25, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo by Veremer/Dreamstime.com)

The newest Instagram trend is to put your hair up in a bun and use it as a flower vase. 

When your crush says they like flowers -- #FlowerVaseHair @taytay_xx

A post shared by Moonie Chu 朱嘉望-- (@moonieckm) on

