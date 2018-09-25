Look: Hair Vase Trend
Check out the NEWEST trend on Instagram...
September 25, 2018
Categories:
The newest Instagram trend is to put your hair up in a bun and use it as a flower vase.
When your crush says they like flowers -- #FlowerVaseHair @taytay_xx
A post shared by Moonie Chu 朱嘉望-- (@moonieckm) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
30 Sep
APA Canine Carnival Tilles Park
04 Oct
Aha Women's Speaker Series Stifel Theatre
05 Oct
9th Annual Inspire Fashion Show Ameristar Casino Discovery Ballroom
06 Oct
Blue Note 5K Forest Park In the Muny Parking Lot
06 Oct
Zootoberfest Saint Louis Zoo