Look: Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding Weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married Saturday.

October 1, 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow got married to TV producer Brad Falchuk over the weekend.  The guest list included her mom Blythe Danner, of course, and her "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr.  Plus Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, and Jerry Seinfeld.

