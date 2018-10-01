Look: Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding Weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow got married to TV producer Brad Falchuk over the weekend. The guest list included her mom Blythe Danner, of course, and her "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr. Plus Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, and Jerry Seinfeld.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT