Look: Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Calls Her Out Over Picture
Looks like APPLE isn't happy about a photo her mom posted.
March 26, 2019
Categories:
Gwyneth Paltrow got called out by her daughter Apple for posting a picture without her permission.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Mar
Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods Tour The Enterprise Center
02 Apr
Waitress at The Fabulous Fox Theatre The Fabulous Fox Theatre
04 Apr
Courtney & Company Opening Day Breakfast Buffet Cardinals Nation
04 Apr
2019 Opening Day Rally Kiener Plaza
05 Apr
St. Charles Home Show St. Charles Convention Center