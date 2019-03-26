Look: Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Calls Her Out Over Picture

Looks like APPLE isn't happy about a photo her mom posted.

March 26, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Gwyneth Paltrow got called out by her daughter Apple for posting a picture without her permission.

--⛷❤️

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Tags: 
Y98
Apple
Daughter
gwyneth paltrow
not
happy
photo
mom
posted
Courtney & Company