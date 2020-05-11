Look: Grover's Quarantine Advice For Kids

Grover is offering some friendly advice to help your kids deal with the quarantine.

May 11, 2020
Grover

Grover from "Sesame Street" went on an NPR podcast to talk about how he copes with missing his friends, how to stay in the moment, and why it's okay to be sad right now.  Obviously, this was targeted at kids, to help them keep their minds off the coronavirus and stay connected with their friends.

