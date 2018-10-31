Look: "Glamour" Magazine's Women Of The Year Nominees
Chrissy Tiegen is just one of the nominees for Women of the Year from "Glamour".
"Glamour" has announced its Women of the Year honorees...
“I’ve always taken issue with people trying to place an image on what a young girl could be...I was going to decide that for myself.” Our 2018 #GlamourWOTY honoree, @JanelleMonae has never apologized for being herself—and she’s not about to start now. Tap the #linkinbio for the full list of game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers who make up our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year class. PHOTOGRAPHS: @daniellelevitt STYLED BY: @seanknight HAIR: @vernonfrancois MAKEUP: @jessicasmalls
“I was angry a lot. Nobody asked me to do [classical roles> as a black actress.” This year the world realized women’s stories deserve to be seen *and* heard, but Academy Award-winning actress @violadavis has made this her mission for decades. Meet our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year honorees at the #linkinbio PHOTOGRAPHER: @paolakudacki STYLED BY: @elizabethstewart1 HAIR: @jamikawilson MAKEUP: @autumnmoultriebeauty
“When I look at the most successful people around me, I feel like they all had plans,” our 2018 Glamour Women of the Year honoree @ChrissyTeigen says. “But I never had a plan ... I still don’t know my exact job title.” Chrissy may be one of the most relatable people on the internet, but she’s much more than that—she’s the unofficial voice of the FED UP generation. Meet the 2018 class of #GlamourWOTY honorees at the #linkinbio. PHOTOGRAPHS BY: @tomschirmacher STYLED BY: @micalovesthis HAIR: @gavinharwinhair MAKEUP: @patrickta