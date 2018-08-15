Look: Girl Scouts Gluten-Free Caramel Chocoalte Chip Cookie

The Girl Scouts just announced a new Caramel Chocolate Chip COOKIE they'll be selling next year, and it's gluten free!

(Fortune.com)

It's described as chewy, with caramel and chocolate chips mixed in, plus a hint of sea salt. And it'll go on sale early next year, probably around February.

This will be the third gluten-free cookie in their lineup. They've been selling gluten-free Trios and Toffee-tastic cookies since 2015.

