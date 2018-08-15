Look: Girl Scouts Gluten-Free Caramel Chocoalte Chip Cookie

August 15, 2018
The Girl Scouts just announced a new Caramel Chocolate Chip COOKIE they'll be selling next year, and  it's gluten free!

It's described as chewy, with caramel and chocolate chips mixed in, plus a hint of sea salt.  And it'll go on sale early next year, probably around February.

This will be the third gluten-free cookie in their lineup.  They've been selling gluten-free Trios and Toffee-tastic cookies since 2015. 

