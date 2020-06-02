Look: George Clooney's Essay On Racism In America

George Clooney wrote an essay for "The Daily Beast", and in it, he said, quote, "This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine. It seems we've stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis. And we sure haven’t done a very good job of that. As we're wondering what it's going to take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these issues so we can fix them. And there's only one way in this country to bring lasting change: Vote."

In a powerful, new essay, George Clooney is showing his support for the black community and addresses anti-black racism in America: "This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine." https://t.co/5dNrX2Gs2N pic.twitter.com/K5JLAtkLiS — E! News (@enews) June 2, 2020