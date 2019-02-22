Look: "Fresh Princess" Children's Books

Will Smith announced an upcoming series of children's books called "Fresh Princess", which were inspired by "The Fresh Prince".

The books are about Destiny, a, quote, "cool, energetic, and strong-willed girl who approaches every day with her own signature style . . . that is, until she moves to a brand-new neighborhood, where nothing looks quite the same as it did at her old house."

Children's author Denene Millner is writing the books, and the first book will be out on April 2nd, and you can pre-order it HarperCollins.com for $18.99.