Look: Folding Fitted Sheets Hack

Someone on Twitter came up with a way to NEVER fold a fitted sheet again. Instead of keeping your spare sheets folded in a closet, just put ALL your fitted sheets on your bed at once. Then remove the top one when it's dirty, and start using the one underneath it.

