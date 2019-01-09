Look: "Fiji Water Girl" Gives Fiji Water $12 Million In Advertising
Looks like the "Fiji Water Girl" knew what she was doing at the Golden Globes.
January 9, 2019
Just days ago, nobody knew the name Kelleth Cuthbert. And now, everyone recognizes her as the "Fiji Water Girl", who photobombed just about every celebrity who walked the red carpet at the "Golden Globes". And according to marketing experts, Kelleth gave Fiji the equivalent of $12 million in free advertising. And she wasn't just lucky. She knew what she was doing.
And the award for Best Supporting Actress in Every Picture goes to... #FIJIwatergirl