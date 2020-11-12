Look: Emma Roberts Becomes the First-Ever Pregnant 'Cosmopolitan' Cover Star

Check out Emma Roberts' BABY BUMP on the December cover of "Cosmopolitan".

November 12, 2020
Emma Roberts shows off her baby bump on the December 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan, becoming the magazine’s first-ever pregnant cover star.

✨So excited to share this with you guys! Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me as your first pregnant cover -- words by the incredible @smdanler & photos by the ever talented @sashasamsonova ✨ link in bio --

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

