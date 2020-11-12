Look: Emma Roberts Becomes the First-Ever Pregnant 'Cosmopolitan' Cover Star
Emma Roberts shows off her baby bump on the December 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan, becoming the magazine’s first-ever pregnant cover star.
✨So excited to share this with you guys! Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me as your first pregnant cover -- words by the incredible @smdanler & photos by the ever talented @sashasamsonova ✨ link in bio --