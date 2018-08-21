Look: The Eagles' "Greatest Hits" Becomes Best-Selling Album Of All Time

The Eagles' "Greatest Hits" has overtaken Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to become the best-selling album EVER!

August 21, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

Yesterday, the Recording Industry Association of America announced that the EAGLES' "Greatest Hits 1971-1975" was certified 38-TIMES PLATINUM, and has overtaken the #1 spot.  That's 38 million in sales.

“Both of these transcendent albums have impressively stood the test of time, only gaining more currency and popularity as the years have passed, much like the Eagles themselves.” #RIAATopCertified Congrats to the Eagles!

That Eagles album was #1 for most of the early 2000s, until "Thriller" surpassed it after Michael's death in 2009.

"Thriller" is now in second place, at 33x Platinum, and "Hotel California", also by the Eagles, is in third at 26x Platinum.

