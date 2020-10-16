Look: Dywane Wade Photobombs Couple's Engagement Photoshoot

When you're in California, sometimes you just never know who you might stumble upon. This was especially true this past week as a man by the name of Ryan Basch looked to propose to his longtime girlfriend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach. He and his now-fiancee were getting their photos taken when all of a sudden, they were photobombed by an NBA legend. That legend just so happened to be none other than Dwyane Wade.

.@DwyaneWade was randomly walking by this couple mid-proposal



His reaction❤️



(via ryanbasch/IG) pic.twitter.com/6LjD6UImEW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020