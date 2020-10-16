Look: Dywane Wade Photobombs Couple's Engagement Photoshoot
Check out a couple's engagement photoshoot getting PHOTOBOMBED by an NBA legend.
October 16, 2020
When you're in California, sometimes you just never know who you might stumble upon. This was especially true this past week as a man by the name of Ryan Basch looked to propose to his longtime girlfriend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach. He and his now-fiancee were getting their photos taken when all of a sudden, they were photobombed by an NBA legend. That legend just so happened to be none other than Dwyane Wade.
