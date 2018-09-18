Look: Drake Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record

Billboard posted its latest Hot 100, and for the 10th straight week, "In My Feelings" by DRAKE tops it. Even more impressive, this is the 29th week of 2018 that Drake has occupied the top spot. That's a record, and we're only 71% of the way through the year. USHER had the previous high. He was #1 on the Hot 100 for 28 weeks in 2004.

Drake has been #1 for 29 of the 39 weeks so far this year. As for the other 10 weeks, Ed Sheeran has four, Childish Gambino has two, and there were single weeks by Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Cardi B, and XXXTentacion.