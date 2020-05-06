Look: Dr. Fauci Inspired "Sexy" Romance Novel Doctor

America's infectious disease expert DR. ANTHONY FAUCI was the inspiration for a "sexy doctor" in a 1991 romance novel??!!

May 6, 2020
Jen Myers
Dr. Fauci

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Coronavirus expert DR. ANTHONY FAUCI was the inspiration behind a "sexy" scientist character in a romance novel called "Happy Endings" that came out in 1991.  The author met him at an event back in the day, and just "fell in love" with him.

