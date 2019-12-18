Look: Demi Lovato's New Neck Tattoo

Check out Demi Lovato's new tattoo on her NECK.

December 18, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Demi Lovato has a new neck tattoo.  It says "Survivor".

