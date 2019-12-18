Look: Demi Lovato's New Neck Tattoo
Check out Demi Lovato's new tattoo on her NECK.
December 18, 2019
Categories:
Demi Lovato has a new neck tattoo. It says "Survivor".
On a real one -------- @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle
A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on
Tags:
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Dec
The Jolly Trolley 2019 Llywelyn's Pub
26 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Enterprise! Enterprise Center
27 Dec
Celebrate Raja's Golden Birthday at the St. Louis Zoo! St. Louis Zoo
27 Dec
The Jolly Trolley 2019 Llywelyn's Pub
31 Dec
NYE LIVE! At Ballpark Village Ballpark Village