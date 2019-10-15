Look: Delta Sends Private Plane To Help Cross Country Team

Delta sent a private plane when a cross country team's flight got cancelled by another airline.

October 15, 2019
Jen Myers
79 cross country runners from New Jersey spent two years raising money for a trip to Orlando to compete in an event this month.  Then their Frontier Airlines flight got cancelled last-minute.  But someone at Delta saw their social media posts, sent a private plane to pick them up, and got them there just in time.

