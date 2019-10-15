Look: Delta Sends Private Plane To Help Cross Country Team

79 cross country runners from New Jersey spent two years raising money for a trip to Orlando to compete in an event this month. Then their Frontier Airlines flight got cancelled last-minute. But someone at Delta saw their social media posts, sent a private plane to pick them up, and got them there just in time.

Congrats to our teams in @Disney as the boys won the Varsity AND JV meets, while our girls placed 2nd!!



THANK YOU @Delta for helping us make the trip. It’s been a crazy 24 hrs but well worth it. We did it for @Delta !@njmilesplit @ESPNWWOS @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/ospVvliz9c — Ocean City Track & Field (@oceancity_XCTF) October 11, 2019