Look: College Kid Spends Spring Break Picking Up Beach Trash

A 19-year-old freshman at the University of West Georgia is going viral after he spent his spring break in Miami picking up trash on the beach.

Happening now: Meet Joshua from Atlanta (@boppay), he’s going through the Miami Beach crowds picking up trash. @MiamiBeachPD’s @PaulAcostaMBPD met with him to thank him for his efforts -------- pic.twitter.com/3ypXQL7tHT — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 23, 2019