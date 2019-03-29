Look: College Kid Spends Spring Break Picking Up Beach Trash

A college kid spent his spring break cleaning up trash on the beach.

March 29, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Sawitree Pamee/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A 19-year-old freshman at the University of West Georgia is going viral after he spent his spring break in Miami picking up trash on the beach.

Tags: 
Y98
look
college
Kid
spends
spring
break
picking
up
trash
Beach
Courtney & Company