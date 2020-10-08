Look: Chris Evans Is Covered In Tattoos

Who knew CAPTAIN AMERICA had so many TATTOOS??!!

October 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Chris Evans posted a video of himself doing a backflip into his pool on his Instagram Stories. “Last swim before the pool hibernates … (It was freezing!),” the 39-year-old actor wrote. “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

But Evans’ fans seemed more focused on his shirtless physique...  And the rarely-seen TATTOOS that covered his chest.

 

 

 

