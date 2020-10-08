Look: Chris Evans Is Covered In Tattoos
Who knew CAPTAIN AMERICA had so many TATTOOS??!!
October 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Chris Evans posted a video of himself doing a backflip into his pool on his Instagram Stories. “Last swim before the pool hibernates … (It was freezing!),” the 39-year-old actor wrote. “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”
But Evans’ fans seemed more focused on his shirtless physique... And the rarely-seen TATTOOS that covered his chest.
chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story -- pic.twitter.com/TB3boRlTKz— mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) October 6, 2020