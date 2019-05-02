Look: Channing Tatum Loses Bet With Jessie J

Cahnning Tatum lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend JESSIE J. The terms of the game were that the loser had to post a picture chosen by the winner. Jessie chose well.

I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again... -- + -- -- : @jessiej