Look: Channing Tatum Loses Bet With Jessie J
Check out Channing Tatum in the SHOWER because he lost a bet with his girlfriend.
May 2, 2019
Cahnning Tatum lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend JESSIE J. The terms of the game were that the loser had to post a picture chosen by the winner. Jessie chose well.
I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again... -- + -- -- : @jessiej