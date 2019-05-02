Look: Channing Tatum Loses Bet With Jessie J

Check out Channing Tatum in the SHOWER because he lost a bet with his girlfriend.

May 2, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Cahnning Tatum lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend JESSIE J.  The terms of the game were that the loser had to post a picture chosen by the winner.  Jessie chose well.

I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again... -- + -- -- : @jessiej

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Channing Tatum
loses
BET
Courtney & Company
Jessi J
Shower