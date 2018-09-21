Look: Cardi B Shares Wedding Photo
Cardi B shared a wedding photo to celebrate her one year anniversary with Offset.
September 21, 2018
Categories:
Yesterday was Cardi B and Offset's one-year anniversary, so Cardi shared a wedding photo.
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on
