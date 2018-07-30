Look: Brad Pitt Morphs Into The Women He Dates
Here's some photographic PROOF that Brad Pitt starts to look like the women he's with.
Old pictures of BRAD PITT with exes like ANGELINA JOLIE, GWYNETH PALTROW, and JENNIFER ANISTON seem to prove that Brad tends to adopt a look similar to whoever he's dating.
I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018
This is truly the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/XxnQgglkAq— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018