Look: Bob Saget Wishes John Stamos "Happy Birthday"

I don't think Bob Saget's birthday post to John Stamos could be any more perfect.

Happy Birthday John. This is the manliest picture I could find of the two of us. I try to explain to people it was for your @projectcuddle video, but it is what it is. You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for —You do so much to help so many – – even though you really didn’t help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause— Besides testing my heterosexuality. I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years. Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother. Love you, uh, duh... Oh, it’s Bob