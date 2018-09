Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired in the middle of yesterday's game against the Chargers. The Bills were down by 22 at halftime, and that's when Vontae decided to hang it up. He later said he suddenly realized he, quote, "shouldn't be out there anymore."

