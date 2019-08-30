Look: Billie Eilish Upset Over German Magazine Cover

A German magazine put a picture of Billie Eilish on their cover where she's bald and shirtless. She's not happy about it. She said, quote, "I was never approached about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. I had absolutely no creative input."

-- Welcome to the fucking full cover future --@billieeilish is one of three cover stars for our new issue #8 on DIGITAL PRODIGIES, dropping this FRIDAY ⚡️⚡️⚡️ This issue is all different while still keeping our NYLON spirit alive: We asked fans to tell the stories of three digital prodigies who are redefining the future of being a Teen Superstar. What’s more: @madelame, @riconasty and @stefaniegiesinger talk transcending the Gen Z vibe and what encapsulates the struggle of growing up. Our conclusion? Nothing is impossible, which is why we‘re skiing in September and challenge 80s aerobic queens in contemporary fashion spreads. Plus: German-gone-US Pop prodigy @kimpetras sat down to give us her thoughts on everything from trans discrimination to making it big across the ocean. Are you as hyped as we are?? Tag who needs to see this & go grab a copy on newsstands on Friday -- Billie fembot designed & imagined by @e.memories, story by @_edditude_ & @robmic • • • EDIT ➡️ „To you, @billieeilish & your fans: For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us.“ • • • • • • • • • #billieeilish #cover #digitalcover #coverart #billie #eilish #wherearetheavocados #eilishfans #eyelashes #pirates #digitalprodigy #digitalart #virtualarts #artistsoninstagram #virtualgate #contemporaryart #billieeilishmusic #billieeilishvideo