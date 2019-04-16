Look: Bebe Rexha Reveals That She's Bipolar

Bebe Rexha revealed that she's bipolar.

April 16, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

In a Tweet yesterday, Bebe Rexha revealed that she's bipolar.

Honesty is a form of self love ❤️

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Tags: 
Y98
Bebe Rexha
reveals
she's
bipolar
Courtney & Company