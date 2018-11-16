Look: "Batkid" Five Years Cancer-Free
"Batkid" has been CANCER-FREE for FIVE YEARS now!
November 16, 2018
Remember the BATKID from 2013, the kid with leukemia who dressed as Batman as part of his Make-a-Wish? Well great news: He's now five years cancer-free!
Miles Scott, who stole everyone's hearts as a 5-year-old Leukemia patient when he took over San Francisco as Batkid in 2013, has been in remission for five years, Make-A-Wish announced ❤️ https://t.co/rlZji3q2JN— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 15, 2018