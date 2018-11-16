Look: "Batkid" Five Years Cancer-Free

"Batkid" has been CANCER-FREE for FIVE YEARS now!

November 16, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Wisky/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Remember the BATKID from 2013, the kid with leukemia who dressed as Batman as part of his Make-a-Wish?  Well great news:  He's now five years cancer-free!

Tags: 
Y98
batkid
five
years
Cancer
free
cancer-free
Courtney & Company
look