Look: Attend "Friends" Reunion Show For All In Challenge
Attend the "Friends" reunion show taping as part of the All In Challenge!
The cast of "Friends" has joined the All In Challenge. By donating to the COVID-19 relief effort, you can buy chances to win an all-expenses-paid trip to L.A. to attend the taping of the "Friends" reunion special.
Hi guys ---- ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had -- ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over -- Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected ----