Look: Ariana Grande's Tattoo Fail

Ariana Grande got a tattoo of Japanese characters that were supposed to say "7 Rings", which is the title of her new single. But they actually say "Sirichin" which is a small Japanese barbecue grill.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. -- If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019