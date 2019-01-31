Look: Ariana Grande's Tattoo Fail

Ariana Grande's new tattoo says "BBQ GRILL" in Japanese??!!

January 31, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Jason Mendez/Sipa USA)

Ariana Grande got a tattoo of Japanese characters that were supposed to say "7 Rings", which is the title of her new single.  But they actually say "Sirichin" which is a small Japanese barbecue grill.

