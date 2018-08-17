Look: Aretha Franklin Gets "Patti LaBelled" By Fox News

Fox News paid tribute to Aretha . . . by putting "Aretha Franklin, 1942 - 2018" over an image of PATTI LABELLE . . . which, knowing their history, surely had Aretha rolling over in her hearse.

They apologized and said, quote, "Our intention was to honor [Aretha> using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret."

Shocking no one, Fox News somehow mistook Patti LaBelle for Aretha Franklin. https://t.co/D65EqLLybK pic.twitter.com/k40ox60qeI — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 16, 2018

Unfortunately, that doesn't really make sense. The image of Patti is from a White House performance for Obama in 2014. Aretha also performed at the event, but they never shared a stage together.