Look: Are Winona Ryder And Keanu Reeves "Secretly" Married?

August 20, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Winona Ryder thinks she and Keanu Reeves accidentally got married during the filming of "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992.  Quote, "[We> used a real Romanian priest.  We shot the master and he did the whole thing.  So I think we're married."

#WinonaRyder and #KeanuReeves might be married!?! ---- "We actually got married in #Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life," Ryder told EW about exchanging vows in front of a real priest while shooting the movie in 1992. Reeves, learning the news himself, replied: "Oh my gosh, we’re married." --Click link in bio to read the full story about how the #DestinationWedding costars accidentally made it official. --: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

