Look: Amy Schumer Hospitalized

Amy Schumer has canceled some shows in Texas, because she's been hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is "acute morning sickness" that involves severe nausea, dizziness, and persistent vomiting.

Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.