Look: "America's Got Talent" Judges Wish Simon Cowell A Speedy Recovery

SIMON COWELL was seriously hurt on Saturday, when he fell off an electric bike and BROKE HIS BACK.

His spokesperson said, quote, "[He was> testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family" when it happened.

Beyond that, it's unclear what caused him to fall. His condition required five-plus hours of surgery to repair. A source says he had, quote, "A number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back."

Not surprisingly, he isn't expected to take part in this week's live telecasts of "America’s Got Talent", which air tomorrow and Wednesday.