Look: Amanda Bynes' New Look

What do you think of Amada Bynes' NEW look?

September 11, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Everyone's calling this Amada Bynes' "wild" new look.  But all she did was color her hair pink and get a nose ring.

--

A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
Amanda Bynes
New
Courtney & Company