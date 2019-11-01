Look: 2019 Halloween Costumes Of Famous People
Here's what some of the stars wore for Halloween yesterday.
Celebrities celebrated Halloween again this year in style. Here are just of few of their costumes...
Andy Cohen and his son Ben went as Snoopy and Woodstock.
Jenna Fischer and her husband went as the married judges from "The British Baking Show".
Happy Halloween from #maryberry and @paul.hollywood
Kylie Jenner was the "Little Mermaid" and Marilyn Monroe.
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the art of transformation. Get inspired for your Halloween ensemble with her ode to Howard Hawks' classic film #GentlemenPreferBlondes.
Drake dressed as his DAD.
Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swapped Marvel characters for Halloween with Charlie dressing as Loki and Tom transforming into Daredevil.
happy halloween
Mario Lopez dressed his kids up as "Saved by the Bell" characters!
Saved By The Bell the reboot!
Michael Strahan dressed as Barry Gibb.
Do you like our chest hair?
Kristen Stewart dressed as a bloody softball player for the "Tonight Show".
Kristen Stewart dresses as a bloody baseball player during an appearance on @fallontonight's Halloween episode!
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.. took it "Back to the Future" this Halloween.
Tom Hanks just posted pictures of David S. Pumpkins.
A question from David S. Pumpkins, yes, THAT David S. Pumpkins: ANY QUESTIONS???
Heidi Klum went as some weird skeleton robot??!!
And as we told you yesterday, the "Today" show went as several DANCE inspired movie and TV characters.
Everybody dance TODAY! Happy Halloween!