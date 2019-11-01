Look: 2019 Halloween Costumes Of Famous People

Here's what some of the stars wore for Halloween yesterday.

November 1, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

Celebrities celebrated Halloween again this year in style.  Here are just of few of their costumes...

Andy Cohen and his son Ben went as Snoopy and Woodstock.

First Halloween

Jenna Fischer and her husband went as the married judges from "The British Baking Show".

Happy Halloween from #maryberry and @paul.hollywood #floraljacket @britishbakeoff

Kylie Jenner was the "Little Mermaid" and Marilyn Monroe.

Ariel grew up.. ♥️

---------------- ------ -- --------’-- -------- ------------ -- Millennial mogul and our first #V!DEO cover star @kyliejenner is no stranger to the art of transformation. Get inspired for your Halloween ensemble with her ode to Howard Hawks’ classic film #GentlemenPreferBlondes. Link in bio. — Photography: @gregswalesart Styling: @jilljacobsstudio Deputy Editor/Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Makeup: @makeupbyariel using @kyliecosmetics Hair: @hair_by_jay1 Set Design: @theninjaatelier — Kylie wears custom @alejandrocollection / makeup @kyliecosmetics — #V

Drake dressed as his DAD.

Not planned.

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swapped Marvel characters for Halloween with Charlie dressing as Loki and Tom transforming into Daredevil.

happy halloween babeeesss bro the betrayal cast looked so good for halloween --❤️ i hope everyone had an amazing night ❤️❤️

Mario Lopez dressed his kids up as "Saved by the Bell" characters!

Saved By The Bell the reboot! #SBTB #Slater #Zack #Kelly #ArtieTheChameleon #LopezFamBam #HappyHalloween

Michael Strahan dressed as Barry Gibb.

Do you like our chest hair? -- #TheBeeGees #HalloweenOnGMA @michaelstrahan @whitjohnsontv

Kristen Stewart dressed as a bloody softball player for the "Tonight Show".

Kristen Stewart dresses as a bloody baseball player during an appearance on @fallontonight’s Halloween episode! #KristenStewart #Halloween Photos: NBC

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.. took it "Back to the Future" this Halloween.

Great Scott!!!

Tom Hanks just posted pictures of David S. Pumpkins.

A question from David S. Pumpkins, yes, THAT David S. Pumpkins: ANY QUESTIONS??? Hanx!

Heidi Klum went as some weird skeleton robot??!!

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween

And as we told you yesterday, the "Today" show went as several DANCE inspired movie and TV characters.

Everybody dance TODAY! ---- Happy Halloween! (--: @photonate)

