Look: 2019 Halloween Costumes Of Famous People

Celebrities celebrated Halloween again this year in style. Here are just of few of their costumes...

Andy Cohen and his son Ben went as Snoopy and Woodstock.

First Halloween A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT

Jenna Fischer and her husband went as the married judges from "The British Baking Show".

Kylie Jenner was the "Little Mermaid" and Marilyn Monroe.

Ariel grew up.. ♥️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

Drake dressed as his DAD.

Not planned. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swapped Marvel characters for Halloween with Charlie dressing as Loki and Tom transforming into Daredevil.

Mario Lopez dressed his kids up as "Saved by the Bell" characters!

Michael Strahan dressed as Barry Gibb.

Kristen Stewart dressed as a bloody softball player for the "Tonight Show".

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.. took it "Back to the Future" this Halloween.

Great Scott!!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

Tom Hanks just posted pictures of David S. Pumpkins.

Heidi Klum went as some weird skeleton robot??!!

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

And as we told you yesterday, the "Today" show went as several DANCE inspired movie and TV characters.