Livestreaming Child Punishments

There's a trend that's getting more and more popular where parents are LIVESTREAMING themselves punishing their kids. But it's causing a huge debate online about whether or not it's appropriate.

On one hand, if your kid does something really bad and you want the punishment to resonate, an online public humiliation is one way to guarantee it.

But on the other hand, is it appropriate to broadcast something like that to strangers and leave a permanent video record of it that could haunt the kid for their whole life?

Also, depending on your punishment method, you could have police knocking on your door.

A parenting coach named Sue Atkins says she's VERY against online child shaming. Quote, "This is not for the benefit of the child . . . it's all about attention."

Do you agree?

