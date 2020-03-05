Listening To Music And Work Productivity

A recent survey found most people are allowed to listen to music at work now. And almost everyone agrees it makes them more PRODUCTIVE.

82% said they're allowed to listen at work, including 44% who can even do it without headphones.

71% said it helps them get more done . . . 22% said it has no impact . . . and 7% said they get less done when there's music on.

People were also asked to name the top genres that make them feel the most productive.

The top five answers were pop, rock, country, alternative, and classical.

Heavy metal ranked last, followed by blues, jazz, and hip-hop.

