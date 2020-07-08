Listen: Will Ferrell's Hit Song

Thanks to his new Netflix movie, Will Ferrell has his first hit song??!!

July 8, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
The song "Husavik", from the movie "Eurovision Song Contest", debuted at #16 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, giving WILL FERRELL his first hit song.

In the movie, Will and his co-star RACHEL MCADAMS sing the song.  But in real life, most of the female vocals come from a Swedish singer named Molly Sanden who calls herself MY MARIANNE.

Rachel's vocals are mixed in, but apparently not enough to give her a credit on the song.  The "Eurovision" soundtrack also debuted at #5 on the Soundtracks chart, and #170 on the Billboard 200.

