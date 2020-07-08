Listen: Will Ferrell's Hit Song

The song "Husavik", from the movie "Eurovision Song Contest", debuted at #16 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, giving WILL FERRELL his first hit song.

In the movie, Will and his co-star RACHEL MCADAMS sing the song. But in real life, most of the female vocals come from a Swedish singer named Molly Sanden who calls herself MY MARIANNE.

Rachel's vocals are mixed in, but apparently not enough to give her a credit on the song. The "Eurovision" soundtrack also debuted at #5 on the Soundtracks chart, and #170 on the Billboard 200.