Listen: Olive + Oak's Mark Hinkle's Request For St. Louis Families

Mark Hinkle is the owner of two Webster Groves' restaurants - Olive + Oak, and Clover and the Bee. At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mark was juggling two restaurants while also calling lawmakers in Missouri to help our local restaurant industry. Those who know Mark and Jenn Hinkle know that this is not their first turn at advocacy.

They founded the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation six years ago, after their son Ollie died of a congenital heart defect (CHD). Since then, they have rallied around heart warriors and their families, connecting them with a community of parents and patients who know what they are going through.

COVID-19 has made this time even more challenging for heart families in the hospital. Instead of being surrounded by family and friends, heart patients are left feeling isolated in the hospital. Those who are allowed to visit them must make the choice to go to the hospital - and remain there. The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation (the OHHF) has established a Rapid Relief Fund to provide short-term, needed resources and financial assistance to STL-area heart families. Through their Lead the Way for 40K appeal, 100% of all donations raised between now and Give STL Day on Thursday, May 7, will go to the OHHF's Rapid Relief Fund.

Donations will help to cover healthcare, living, family, and personal needs of local heart families hit hard by COVID-19, including a virtual therapy pilot program with a network of mental health professionals. Families will receive free, virtual mental health services to address the heightened anxiety, stress, and depression they are experiencing.

Renaissance Financial has stepped up to match the first $20,000 donated. You can double your impact right now by CLICKING HERE to donate.