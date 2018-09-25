Listen: Lady Gaga's "Is That Alright?"

Lady Gaga has a new song from the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack.

September 25, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Lady Gaga premiered a song called "Is That Alright?" from the "A Star is Born" soundtrack.

Tags: 
Song
listen
Video
Y98
Courtney & Company
Lady Gaga
A Star Is Born
soundtrack
Is That Alright?