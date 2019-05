Here's a preview of the Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber song "I Don't Care" that we'll play on TOMORROW's show.

LOVING this new clip of @edsheeran x @justinbieber! ---- #IDontCare #IDC



Hear the full song on kmfm Breakfast with Garry and Laura on Friday. -- pic.twitter.com/eygdtBsA5H — kmfm (@kmfmofficial) May 8, 2019