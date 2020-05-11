Listen: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings "Across The Way"

Enjoy Jake Gyllenhaal singing a song about being quarantined.

May 11, 2020
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal posted video of himself singing a song called "Across the Way", which he called a "love song in the age of quarantine."  He didn't write the song though.  A couple of musical theater writers wrote it for him.

A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays Special thanks to: @middle_pedal @mcyellowsound

