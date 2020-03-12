Listen: Inspirational Speaker John O'Leary Joins The Wake Up
Get INSPIRED as John O'Leary stops in our studios to talk to The Wake Up about his latest book.
March 12, 2020
St. Louisan John O'Leary is a motivational speaker with a tragic past. At the age of nine, a fire burned 100% of his body. Given a one-percent chance to live, John fought extraordinary odds, and became a beacon of positivity. His first book "On Fire", was a best-seller, and he continues to be an outstanding motivational speaker. John stopped by The Wake Up studios recntly to share a little more about his story, talk about his latest book "In Awe", and to help us stay positive and live inspired in our ever-changing world.