Listen: Inspirational Speaker John O'Leary Joins The Wake Up

St. Louisan John O'Leary is a motivational speaker with a tragic past. At the age of nine, a fire burned 100% of his body. Given a one-percent chance to live, John fought extraordinary odds, and became a beacon of positivity. His first book "On Fire", was a best-seller, and he continues to be an outstanding motivational speaker. John stopped by The Wake Up studios recntly to share a little more about his story, talk about his latest book "In Awe", and to help us stay positive and live inspired in our ever-changing world.